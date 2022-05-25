FIRE crews gave first aid after two cars crashed in York earlier today in which one of the vehicles overturned.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the collision happened in Tadcaster Road at just before 9.30am.
It said no one was trapped and crews assisted in administering first aid and making the scene safe.
