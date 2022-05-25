A PET pooch is in the dog house after they caused a house fire when they were trying to snaffle some sausages.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly before 4pm today (May 25) to a fire in Meadow Place in Harrogate.

A spokesman for the servcie said that on arrival they found a fire in the kitchen of a house.

He said: "The fire started when the dog of the house attempted to jump up on a kitchen bench to snaffle some sausages and knocked a tea towel onto onto a hob that had just been turned off.

"Slight smoldering to a tea towel caused smoke damage to the kitchen."