A Jubilee Beacon has been planned for East Yorkshire, which is set to be the highest in the area.

The beacon will be lit above Bishop Wilton village near Garrowby Hill at 9.45pm on June 2, and is expected to burn past 11pm.

At 661ft above sea level, organiser of the beacon, Ian Young, believes it to be the highest in East Yorkshire.

It is being lit on private land, so members of the public are urged not to come up to the beacon itself.

However, Ian has said that the beacon will be large enough to see throughout York.

He says that anyone looking over towards Garrowby Hill will be able to see his beacon.

“It’s a fantastic site.” Said Ian.

With a fire pit measuring two cubic metres, Ian has said the beacon will be seen for miles.

“When I do something I do it – no half measures.” He said.

The beacon was made possible by Ian himself, along with Rufus Pilgrim, Tim Sutherland and Mark Megginson.

Ian wants to thank RS Cockerill York Ltd, JD Megginson and Son and Auto Therapy for making the beacon possible.

