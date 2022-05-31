WELCOME this week's new babies to York!

Thanks to all the parents who have been sending us photos of their new babies.

If you have had a new baby and would like to see their photo in The Press - for free - please send your new baby story and photo straight to our newsroom via this link: www.thepress.co.uk/newbabies/

Meanwhile, let's check out this week's round-up of new babies: Rosa Grace Cooke, Hudson Christopher Lolley, Cohen-James Antony Jackson, Harper Simone Daniel, James George Francis Mason, Eve Lily Moore, and Vinnie Tim March.

---

Rosa Grace Cooke

Rosa

Baby's date of birth?

11.05.2022

Baby's weight?

7 lb 11oz

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parent(s)?

Lara Daly, Rob Cooke

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Pocklington

Anything unusual about the birth?

Planned caesarean section. Fantastic experience from start to finish. Excellent Care given throughout my stay. Amazing team for nurses, midwives and doctors.

---

Hudson Christopher Lolley

Hudson

Baby's date of birth?

04/05/2022

Baby's weight?

9lb

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Dean Lolley & Jamie-Leigh Smith

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Clifton

Anything unusual about the birth?

Jamie-Leigh was induced on Monday the 2nd and Hudson was born on the Wednesday.

---

Cohen-James Antony Jackson

Cohen-James

Baby's date of birth?

05/05/2022

Baby's weight?

8lb 11oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Cherelle-Marie Ward and Aaron Jackson

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Acomb

Anything unusual about the birth?

Went to be induced and from waters breaking to giving birth labour was only 1hr 47 minutes!

---

Harper Simone Daniel

Harper

Baby's date of birth?

13/05/22

Baby's weight?

6lb 15oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent?

Katie and Carl Daniel

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Woodthorpe, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Harper was born within 9 minutes of getting to the hospital. 5 pushes and she was born.

---

James George Francis Mason

James

Baby's date of birth?

28/2/2022

Baby's weight?

5lb 13oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Tara and Dave Mason

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Was a difficult pregnancy as I had Braxton Hicks from 20 weeks and had a scare of pre-term labour at 23 weeks. I had an induction but then labour lasted less than an hour. It was incredibly quick! I nearly gave birth on the ante-natal ward! Can't thank the staff enough at the hospital, especially the triage team.

---

Eve Lily Moore

Eve Lily

Baby's date of birth?

03.03.2022

Baby's weight?

8lb 5oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Sophie Moore and Robert Moore.

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Elvington, York.

Anything unusual about the birth?

We had a student midwife assisting and Eve was the first baby she witnessed being born.

---

Vinnie Tim March

Vinnie

Baby's date of birth?

25-04-22

Baby's weight?

8lb 1oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Emma and Tim March

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Pocklington

Anything unusual about the birth?

C-section due to previous traumatic birth.

---

