WELCOME this week's new babies to York!
Thanks to all the parents who have been sending us photos of their new babies.
Meanwhile, let's check out this week's round-up of new babies: Rosa Grace Cooke, Hudson Christopher Lolley, Cohen-James Antony Jackson, Harper Simone Daniel, James George Francis Mason, Eve Lily Moore, and Vinnie Tim March.
---
Rosa Grace Cooke
Baby's date of birth?
11.05.2022
Baby's weight?
7 lb 11oz
Where was the baby born?
York
Full name of parent(s)?
Lara Daly, Rob Cooke
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Pocklington
Anything unusual about the birth?
Planned caesarean section. Fantastic experience from start to finish. Excellent Care given throughout my stay. Amazing team for nurses, midwives and doctors.
---
Hudson Christopher Lolley
Baby's date of birth?
04/05/2022
Baby's weight?
9lb
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Dean Lolley & Jamie-Leigh Smith
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Clifton
Anything unusual about the birth?
Jamie-Leigh was induced on Monday the 2nd and Hudson was born on the Wednesday.
---
Cohen-James Antony Jackson
Baby's date of birth?
05/05/2022
Baby's weight?
8lb 11oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Cherelle-Marie Ward and Aaron Jackson
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Acomb
Anything unusual about the birth?
Went to be induced and from waters breaking to giving birth labour was only 1hr 47 minutes!
---
Harper Simone Daniel
Baby's date of birth?
13/05/22
Baby's weight?
6lb 15oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent?
Katie and Carl Daniel
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Woodthorpe, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Harper was born within 9 minutes of getting to the hospital. 5 pushes and she was born.
---
James George Francis Mason
Baby's date of birth?
28/2/2022
Baby's weight?
5lb 13oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Tara and Dave Mason
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Was a difficult pregnancy as I had Braxton Hicks from 20 weeks and had a scare of pre-term labour at 23 weeks. I had an induction but then labour lasted less than an hour. It was incredibly quick! I nearly gave birth on the ante-natal ward! Can't thank the staff enough at the hospital, especially the triage team.
---
Eve Lily Moore
Baby's date of birth?
03.03.2022
Baby's weight?
8lb 5oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Sophie Moore and Robert Moore.
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Elvington, York.
Anything unusual about the birth?
We had a student midwife assisting and Eve was the first baby she witnessed being born.
---
Vinnie Tim March
Baby's date of birth?
25-04-22
Baby's weight?
8lb 1oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Emma and Tim March
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Pocklington
Anything unusual about the birth?
C-section due to previous traumatic birth.
---
