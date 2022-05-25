A RECRUITMENT drive is underway as Yorkshire Water creates its first team of in-house countryside rangers.

The team aims to promote public safety, access and conservation across its range of recreational sites.

Yorkshire Water is looking to recruit a lead ranger who will oversee its reservoirs to ensure the sites are safe and welcoming for all visitors.

Yorkshire Water’s recreational sites include the North York Moors National Park.

The company's Peter Coddington said: “We have a number of beautiful recreation sites across the region and our new team of rangers will help to keep them that way, ensuring everyone visiting our sites has a fantastic experience.

“Many of our sites are remote and having a dedicated team responsible for monitoring, maintaining, and promoting them will help us tackle anti-social behaviour, people entering the water at our reservoirs and help to inform visitors of the Countryside Code.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming a new ranger team who will have the knowledge and experience required to assist in managing our recreational sites for the benefit of all visitors.”

The rangers will promote the Countryside Code to visitors, which will include considering the local community; parking carefully so access to gateways and driveways is clear; and sticking to paths.