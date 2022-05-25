A SOCIAL enterprise which has supported local artists and makers from a temporary base in York has found a new home.

Fabrication Crafts has new premises in York’s Coney Street after property and development company Helmsley Group stepped in to help.

The independent organisation's lease has been searching for a permanent space as the end of its lease at the timber-framed property, 24 Coney Street, looms.

Established in 2008, Fabrication Craft first opened its York pop-up in November 2018.

Since then it has supported artists and makers with making and retail space.

Fabrication will be relocating to unused space at 19 Coney Street, formerly occupied by River Island.

Helmsley acquired the 50,000 sq ft 19 Coney Street retail unit, currently occupied by Next and Monsoon, last month.

The acquisition, from NFU Mutual, is the latest in a series by Helmsley in Coney Street, with the company already owning several other buildings.

Alexia Swift-Cookson, head of asset management at Helmsley Group, said: “As a well-established York-based business, Helmsley is passionate about supporting local organisations and helping the city to prosper.

“We are fully committed to bringing a new lease of life to York’s riverfront and redeveloping Coney Street as a high-quality commercial destination. We’re delighted to have supported Fabrication Crafts through this letting, ensuring it can continue to make a positive impact in the area.

“Coney Street has a rich history of independent trade stretching back many hundreds of years and Fabrication Crafts is a fantastic organisation continuing this tradition. We look forward to watching it go from strength to strength supported by us in Coney Street over the years to come.”

Dawn Wood, chief executive of Fabrication Crafts, added: “We are hugely grateful to Helmsley Group for its help in securing this letting, which enables us to stay on the amazing Coney Street.

“Our new and bigger shop will enable us to support more local makers, have creative workspaces and launch a community hub bringing together local organisations.

“We love being based here and are passionate like Helmsley Group in helping Coney Street to have a vibrant and thriving future.

"Our work on the Coney Street Heritage Project during 2020-21, funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, shows how adaptable the street is and demonstrates how it can grow and change for the future.”

Helmsley and Fabrication Crafts are both partners in the Street Life Project, being led by University of York researchers.

Premises at 29-31 Coney Street, let to the project by Helmsley, have been transformed into a gallery, printing press and cultural hub with activities including music, creative writing, printing and heritage workshops.

Street Life has received £469,000 from the Government’s Community Renewal Fund to explore the history of Coney Street and support the creation of future opportunities.