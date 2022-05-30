Oliver is a five-year-old male lurcher who was admitted to the RSPCA'S York Animal Home in Landing Lane in a really poor condition.

Staff at the home say he was extremely underweight, limping on one of his legs and very shut down.

Since arriving at the centre and having received good food, veterinary treatment and lots of TLC, however, they say he has flourished and become a very loving, affectionate and friendly dog.

Oliver, who has been neutered, loves being around both people and other dogs ( medium to large breeds only ) and loves to try and play.

"Seeing such a difference in Oliver from the depressed, neglected and malnourished dog to the happy and healthy dog he is now just shows what a good heart this sweet boy has," a member of staff said. " All he needs now is for someone of his very own to share it with."

Oliver will need adopters who will not leave him on his own for long periods while he settles in, as it is quite possible he has never actually lived in a home environment before.

Since being at the centre Oliver has shown a real fear and reluctance to walk on laminate flooring, so his new adopters will either need to have carpet or plenty of rugs down. "He may learn that it is ok to walk on laminate in time but for now he is really fearful of it," the member of staff said.

"Oliver is such a great dog who has not had the best start in life at all. His condition when first arriving just showed how neglected he had been. He is now ready to start a new life with a new family who will love and care for him and show him the joys of life."

Oliver is suitable to live with children aged 10 years and over and suitable to live with another dog of medium to large breed after a successful introduction at the centre.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of our local supporters to allow us to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year. To find our more visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk