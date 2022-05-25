A leading York councillor has called on Conservative MPs to oust Prime Minister Boris Johnson from office in the wake of the damning 'Partygate' report by Sue Gray published today.

The Gray report gave details of gatherings at which officials drank so much they were sick, sang karaoke, became involved in altercations and abused security and cleaning staff at a time when millions of people across the country were unable to see friends and family.

"Whilst people across York obeyed lockdown rules, often at huge personal cost to keep each other safe as the virus gripped the city, the Prime Minister broke the law and held illegal parties," said Cllr Carol Runciman, the executive member for Adult Social Care and Public Health on CVity of ork Council.

"The details in this damning report will further anger and upset so many people who made unimaginable personal sacrifices during the pandemic.

"The Prime Minister’s actions and words directly and continuously undermined trust in crucial public health rules, making the job of committed local Public Health teams and key workers even more complicated.

"Enough is enough. Conservative MPs cannot continue to allow our great country to be run by a Prime Minister who broke the law then repeatedly lied about it. As the Prime Minister is not willing to do the honourable thing and resign, it’s finally time Julian Sturdy MP and his Conservative colleagues hold their party leader to account. It’s time letters of no-confidence in the Prime Minister are submitted to finally end this chaos.”

Mr Johnson, who is due to give a press conference at 3.30pm today, told MPs he took 'full responsibility' after the Gray report was published. He sought to play down his personal involvement in the gatherings detailed in the the report, but acknowledged that they took place 'on my watch'.

The report said the 'senior leadership' in No 10 must 'bear responsibility' for the culture which led to lockdown rules being broken at a series of events in 2020 and 2021.

The Metropolitan Police has issued 126 fines for rule breaches in No 10 and Whitehall, with the Prime Minister receiving a single fixed-penalty notice for his birthday party in the Cabinet Room in June 2020.

But senior civil servant Ms Gray condemned the wider culture that had been allowed to develop under Mr Johnson's leadership.

She said some of the more junior officials who attended parties 'believed that their involvement in some of these events was permitted given the attendance of senior leaders'.

She added: "The senior leadership at the centre, both political and official, must bear responsibility for this culture."

She also said there were "multiple examples of a lack of respect and poor treatment of security and cleaning staff" during the events, which was "unacceptable".

"Many will be dismayed that behaviour of this kind took place on this scale at the heart of Government," she said.

"The public have a right to expect the very highest standards of behaviour in such places and clearly what happened fell well short of this."

The Prime Minister faced fresh demands to resign in the wake of the report.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told the Commons that the report 'laid bare the rot' in No 10 and called on Tory MPs to tell Boris Johnson 'the game is up' and that it is 'time to pack his bags'.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford branded the report 'damning' and called on the Prime Minister to resign for 'orchestrating' the scenes in Downing Street.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: "Any other PM would be forced to resign by a report as damaging as this, yet still Conservative MPs defend Johnson and allow him to cling on."