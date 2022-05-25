THE ancient Guilds and companies of York are preparing to stage York mystery plays on wagons again next month.

Locals and visitors from all over the world are set to watch the quadrennial plays, which were performed on wagons in the city since medieval times but disappeared for a while before being revived in the 1990s by York Festival Trust (YFT.)

They have been going from strength to strength ever since, said trust chair Roger Lee.

"In spite of the challenges of the past year, we are looking forward to another bumper occasion," he said.

"This only happens every four years, with hundreds of community participants including actors, set builders, waggon pushers and musicians making York Mystery Plays a must-see event in the summer calendar.

"This is one of the largest voluntary events in the city with over 400 people taking part. It comprises eight stories told on pageant wagons that move between stations throughout the city with medieval musical processions in between.

"This year, the YFT has engaged a new artistic director to build on the work of previous productions and to create from the 48 surviving scripts a fresh approach to this ancient tradition."

Artistic director Tom Strazsewski said: "As great works of literature and drama, the York Mystery plays tell the story of the world from the beginning of all things to the end of all things, from the comedy of the play telling God’s creation of the world, to the joyous crowd scenes in Jerusalem, through to the brutal crucifixion, to the great set-piece dramas of the Harrowing of Hell and The Last Judgement."

Tickets are now on sale now for the performances, which will be staged at the King’s Manor on Sunday June 19 and Sunday June 26, and at Shambles Market on June 22 and 23, by going to

https://www.yorkmysteryplays.co.uk/buy-tickets/.

This Sunday, a ceremony dating back to the 15th century will mark the official start for the Guilds, Companies and groups to prepare in earnest for the staging of the plays.

The ceremony of the 'Presentation of the Billets' to the Masters of the ancient Guilds and Companies will order them to ‘bring forth’ this year’s plays on the consecutive Sundays.

According to ancient custom, 'every pageant master of the said Guilds shall be ready in his pageant with good players well arrayed and openly speaking upon pain of a fine of 100 shillings to be paid to the City chamber without pardon.'

The presentation by the Lord Mayor of York, Cllr David Carr, will follow a Guild service and a parade through the city centre to the Merchant Adventurers Hall in Fossgate, York.