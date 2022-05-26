VISITORS will be able to gaze upon treasures from the Roman era when an archaeological store opens its doors for the first time since the pandemic.

The Helmsley Archaeology Store, in Helmsley, North Yorkshire, holds several hundred thousand artefacts, which range in age from the prehistoric period to the Cold War era.

Most of the objects, made from stone or ceramic, were excavated from sites across the North of England, before coming into the possession of the owners, English Heritage.

But on the huge shelving racks, visitors can also glimpse medieval tiles, marble fragments - and even human bones.

The entire store building is monitored to record humidity and temperature to ensure that the artefacts do not degrade.

Susan Harrison, Collections Curator, said: “The more stable an environment we can put our objects in, the less interventive work we have to do.”

The first tours of the site will begin tomorrow (May 27), where history buffs will have a chance to take part in a one-hour guided viewing of the incredible premises.

Earlier this month The Press reported how English Heritage Archaeology Store was housing the Beadlam Roman Villa mosaic.

The mosaic lay undiscovered until 1966, when excavations began to uncover the remains of a relatively large villa dating from the third and fourth centuries AD.

The mosaic was damaged, but what remained was carefully lifted in sections and is now housed at the store.

A new project will see the mosaic recreated by local school pupils and community members, close to where the original was found more than 50 years ago.

As part of the Ryevitalise Landscape Partnership, which is working with communities in the catchment area of the River Rye and its tributaries, sections of the mosaic are to be recreated and displayed to the public.

Sue Kershaw, mosaic artist from Huttons Ambo in North Yorkshire, has been responsible for planning the recreation project and running the different workshops with both children and adults in the local area.

Sue told The Press: “I’ve been absolutely fascinated by Roman mosaics for the last 20 years, so I was thrilled to be asked to recreate something of such local significance, it really is a dream come true.

“It actually came as quite as a surprise, as I’d never heard of the Beadlam villa and its mosaic. The site isn’t open to the public and the original mosaic isn’t on display, so it felt like I was discovering one of Yorkshire’s best kept secrets. I’m so pleased this project will allow more people to learn about the Roman history on our doorstep.”

Children from Nawton Community Primary School have already completed one section of the project’s design.

On Saturday, May 28, mosaic sessions will take place at the English Heritage Archaeology Store throughout the day and artefacts from the Roman Villa will also be on display.