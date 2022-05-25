A MAIN road near York has been blocked by a crash.
The A19 at Escrick, between York and Selby, is reported to be partially blocked, with traffic queueing.
The crash happened near the entrance to the Parsonage Hotel.
More to follow.
A MAIN road near York has been blocked by a crash.
The A19 at Escrick, between York and Selby, is reported to be partially blocked, with traffic queueing.
The crash happened near the entrance to the Parsonage Hotel.
More to follow.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here