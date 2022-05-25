A NEW business hub with dedicated facilities and expertise is being launched in York.

University of York has created Enterprise Works to lend support through a range of services, including offices, conference facilities, shared workspaces, training and networking.

Enterprise Works team members will be based at York's Guildhall, which the university has acquired on a 15-year lease following a major renovation.

Enterprise Works will support entrepreneurs and build on services offered to university staff and students.

Professor Kiran Trehan, pro-vice-chancellor for partnerships and engagement, said: “Enterprise Works will support the region’s entrepreneurs and businesses, but more than that, enhance the power of enterprise and entrepreneurship to support communities, economies, and lives.

“We want to ensure that everyone who wants to be enterprising is supported to do so, whatever their background, and to make enterprise everybody’s business.”

Enterprise Works will also help develop small business training and offer funding opportunities to entrepreneurs across York and the wider region.

It will deliver events to bring together thought leaders, business owners, policy makers and researchers to work on crucial social and business issues, as well as create a new community allowing entrepreneurs to access expertise and peer support.

Director of Enterprise Works, Sam Gardner, said: “Community is at the heart of Enterprise Works, and we are thankful for the generosity we have seen from our alumni and the local business community for this initiative so far.

“We are excited to support local businesses at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey and to work with them to shape this community in the future.”

Retail entrepreneur Julian Richer, who lives near York and is the founder of Richer Sounds, said: “I am very excited by the prospect of Enterprise Works and all it will do to support the next generation of responsible business leaders and entrepreneurs. Supporting the region’s economies to recover quickly and to recover well by providing opportunities and inspiring entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds is exactly what we need now.

"I am particularly proud that it is based here in York which is the UK’s first Good Business Charter City."

Helen Simpson, chair of York and North Yorkshire LEP, said: “The next generation of entrepreneurs will grow some great new businesses, which will support the development and expansion of our regional economy.

“We’re delighted to see the university’s commitment to entrepreneurship and to developing our talent base.”

Enterprise Works will be officially launched at an event on June 24.

Businesses and entrepreneurs interested in attending this event or accessing support from Enterprise Works, should contact: Enterprise-works@york.ac.uk or visit the website at: https://features.york.ac.uk/enterprise-works/