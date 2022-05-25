CCTV images have been released after a raid on a house in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Police have put out a CCTV appeal following a burglary that occurred at a residential property in Harrogate.

The incident happened on Fawcett Drive in Harrogate at approximately 2am on Friday, May 6 and the force say a man entered a property and removed a wallet and cash.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 950 Fitzsimons or email leah.fitzsimons@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12220076667 when passing on information."