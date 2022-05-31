THIS incredible photo of a deer peeking out from wheat field was the worthy winner of our Yorkshire photography competition.

Anne Howard Webb is the photographer behind this stunning photograph and the winner of our Camera Club Photographer of the Year competition.

More than 1,700 votes were cast in our online vote.

Readers had the difficult task of choosing their favourite of 20 shortlisted entries submitted by members of the York Press and Telegraph & Argus camera clubs.

The Press Camera Club member Anne's beautiful shot was the runaway winner, attracting 20 per cent of the overall vote.

Anne won £150 prize money, plus a framed print as well as this photo spread of her best photos, which we are publishing today.

Anne took up photography about six years ago, beginning by taking pictures with her iPhone.

