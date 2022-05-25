The Humberside police and crime commissioner has launched a £1 million fund to cut crime.

Police and crime commissioner, Jonathan Evison, has announced the Community Safety Fund, which will offer grants towards the cost of crime reduction and community safety projects.

It will also provide support for victims of crime.

The investment is designed to kick-start local projects that will cut crime and anti-social behaviour.

The fund can provide grants of between £500 and £35,000 and is open to non-profit organisations, charities, community groups and social enterprises together with Town and Parish Councils.

Jonathan Evison said: “An important part of my role is to work with residents and businesses to make our area a safer place to live and work. “For that to happen successfully it needs communities to play their part and work with the police, councils and other authorities to make a difference and find solutions to change things for the better.

“I’m looking forward to receiving applications so we can work together to cut crime and anti-social behaviour and make our neighbourhoods safer.”

More information about the Community Safety Fund can be found here.