Hundreds of bus drivers and engineers are to go on strike in a dispute over pay, threatening disruption to services.

Members of Unite employed by Arriva in Yorkshire will stage an indefinite walkout from June 6.

Arriva's website says its buses travel in and around York and connect the city with Selby and other towns and villages.

The union said its 650 members voted overwhelmingly against a 4.1 per cent pay increase, describing it as far below the RPI inflation rate, which is now in double figures.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Arriva is part of a multi-billion company. It has no business demanding that workers get by on pitiful low pay so that its boardroom can get ever-richer.

"Arriva can easily afford to pay decently – it should do just that, or face industrial action.

“Unite’s members, like all workers, are being pummelled by the cost-of-living crisis – they cannot and will not accept a real-terms pay cut. Unite will be giving our members its full and total support until this dispute is resolved.”

Unite regional officer Phil Bown said: “Strike action will inevitably cause significant disruption and delays for the Yorkshire travelling public, but this dispute is entirely of Arriva’s own making.

“Our members are already suffering from poverty pay and the company is trying to make the situation even worse.”