Get ready for a breath of fresh air or perhaps be ready to run away and live in the woods as the original woodland camp of Jollydays is now next door to the magical Northwood Trail, England’s Fairy and Hobgoblin Sanctuary. It is simply perfect for people of all walks of life to enjoy.

Couples, groups, families, reunions, walkers, non-campers and people young or old, whichever category you come under, whether you’re fancying an escape, celebrating a birthday, bringing your work colleagues on a team day out to boost morale or just celebrating the beauty of life, this magnificent setting will create memories to last a lifetime.

Situated just 20 minutes from York, this unique fairy wood setting next to one of the very first glamping sites in the UK, has existed for generations, but only now is opening up for everyone to take in its natural beauty, and fairy artefacts.

Carolyn Van Outersterp, who co-founded Jollydays Glamping alongside husband Christian in 2008, explains what makes it a magical place for guests to escape to 365 days a year.

“We’re a family-owned business based in a 200-acre woodland which makes it simply magnificent as the surroundings are beautiful. The main attraction which is the Northwood Trail, provides a lovely walk along a woodland fairy trail that contains a fabulous collection of fairy artefacts, creatures, discoveries by Professor Howlands, clothes and furniture inside our fairy museum, which is the only one in the UK and was voted Best Magical Experience 2022 at the Little Vikings awards. It also generates its own electricity off grid and treats its own wastewater, along with having a charming café next door that serves up delicious food.

She added, "guests can stay at our brand-new luxurious bothies and Victorian style huts which have just replaced our tented accommodation when visiting the trail, as some people enjoy a quiet retreat to the woods, others enjoy making crafts and some just enjoy socialising together as a group at hen parties. Because we don’t have Wi-Fi in the cabins, that is a big draw for people to come along and truly enjoy each other’s company. What makes it unique is that it is just the perfect environment for both adults and children, and you will never struggle to find something to see or do to keep you entertained".

Guests at Jollydays get free entry to the Northwood Fairy Trail, as the Fairy and Hobgoblin Trail is full of stories along the way, next to fairy houses, giant nests and giant swords. It ends at the enchanting Fairy Museum with beautifully restored fairy, mermaid and elven artefacts and clothes.

Coming this Autumn, another attraction that is on everyone's lips is The Night Light Trail at England's Fairy and Hobgoblin Sanctuary, where you'll be able to enjoy the magic from dusk into the night and follow the fairy lights in all their glory.

So, if you are looking to escape, relax and enjoy the magic, then look no further than experiencing the Northwood Fairy Trail at Jollydays Glamping.

To visit the Northwood Fairy Trail, visit: www.northwoodtrail.co.uk

Email: hello@northwoodtrail.co.uk

Address: Buttercrambe Moor Wood,

Stamford Bridge,

Buttercrambe Road,

Y041 1AP