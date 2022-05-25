HERE are the latest death notices in The Press.

Our thoughts are with all the families and friends.

Joan Swanton

Joan passed away on the May 1 at Harrogate District Hospital, aged 90 years. Beloved wife to the late Walter Swanton, mum to Chris and Helen and grandma to Emma, James and Tom. She will be greatly missed by family and many friends. Funeral at 1pm on Tuesday June 14 at York Crematorium, Bishopthorpe.

Peter Tierney

Peter passed away suddenly at home on May 18 aged 73 years. Treasured husband of Eileen and dad of Rachel, Sharon and Gemma. Also a much loved grandad, father-in-law, brother and friend to many. Funeral service to be held at St Paulinus' Church, Monkton Road on Tuesday May 31 at 1pm followed by a private burial. Family flowers only please, donations may be given at the service.

---

Glenys Hurrell

Glenys, dear wife and brilliant Mum, Nana and Sister. With her family by her side, Glenys passed away peacefully, the day before her 67th birthday, and knowing her husband and children were with her. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A help and inspiration to many. A celebration of Glenys' life will be held at St Chad's Church on Tuesday May 31 at 12 noon. No need for flowers, thoughts are enough. All friends welcome.

---

David Husband

David Robert passed away peacefully in York Hospital on May 14 2022, aged 75 years. Soulmate to Kerry, much loved dad to Shaun, Lee and Kym, cherished grandad and GG. Funeral service to take place in St Aelred's Catholic Church on Thursday, June 9 2022 at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, donations on the day will support York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

---

David Jonathan Musgrove Nash

David sadly passed away at South Park Care Centre on May 6, 2022, (two days before his 75th Birthday). Beloved husband to Gail, much loved and precious dad to Claire and Rebecca, father-in-law to Simon and Daniel, special grandpa to Harris and Charlotte and a loving brother to his three sisters. A celebration of his life service will be held at Poppleton Methodist Church on Monday June 6 at 2:45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Parkinson's UK.

---

George Bradley

George passed away peacefully on April 29, aged 86 years. Reunited with the late Janet, much loved dad of Lisa and Richard, father-in-law to Nigel and Gail also much loved grandad to Steven, Stuart, Samuel and Zoe and great-grandad to Evie, Vinny and Willow. Funeral service to take place on Tuesday, June 7 10.30am at St Lawrence's Church, donations in memory of George will be for York Cemetery a plate will be provided at the service.

---

Geoffrey Arthur Hopwood

Geoffrey sadly passed away at York Hospital on May 5 2022, aged 89 years. Devoted husband of the late Val. Much loved dad of David and Liz, loving father-in-law to Joanne, cherished papa of James, Jonny, Ben and Ellie. Funeral service to take place on Monday June 6 at York Crematorium at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the NHS, a donation box will be provided at the service.

---

Michael Wilkinson

Michael "Mick", of Pottery Lane, passed away peacefully at home on May14 aged 75 years. Loving husband of Janet, dad of Susan and a much loved grandad. Ex-Green Howards. Funeral Service to be held at York Crematorium on Monday May 30 at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations may be given for Macmillan Cancer Care and St Leonard's Hospice at the service.

---

Joan Crosby

Joan passed away peacefully on May 13. Mum of Susan and Michael, loving nan and great-gran. Funeral to be held at St Lawrence's church on Tuesday May 31 at 11am. Please wear something colourful. Family flowers only.