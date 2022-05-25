Afghanistan’s Taliban enforcement of an order requiring all female TV presenters to cover their faces raises two important questions:
1. What did 454 military personnel from the UK die for in that country?
2. Where is the #MeToo movement at this time?
Matthew Laverack, Eldon Street, York
