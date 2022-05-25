Has anyone at DEFRA, particularly the minister in charge, woken up to the fact that crucial future wheat supplies from Ukraine can no longer be relied upon?
Have alternative plans been put in place, or are they adopting Marie Antoinette’s approach: ‘Let them eat cake’.
Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby
