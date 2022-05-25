POLICE in York have put out an urgent appeal for help to find a missing teenager.
Devon Hallett, 14, from York was last seen around 2pm yesterday (May 24) and North Yorkshire Police say they have concerns for his safety.
A police spokesman said: "We believe he may be in the Acomb area, where we are currently focusing our search.
"Devon was last seen wearing all black clothing with black Adidas trainers.
"He may be carrying a black shoulder bag and have a grey Carrera bike with him.
"If you have any information or think you've seen someone matching Devon's description, please call us on 101 quoting reference 12220089361."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article