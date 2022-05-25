UPDATED 12.25PM: North Yorkshire Police say missing 14-year-old Devon has been found safe and well.

POLICE in York have put out an urgent appeal for help to find a missing teenager.

Devon Hallett, 14, from York was last seen around 2pm yesterday (May 24) and North Yorkshire Police say they have concerns for his safety.

A police spokesman said: "We believe he may be in the Acomb area, where we are currently focusing our search.

"Devon was last seen wearing all black clothing with black Adidas trainers.

"He may be carrying a black shoulder bag and have a grey Carrera bike with him.

"If you have any information or think you've seen someone matching Devon's description, please call us on 101 quoting reference 12220089361."