FIREFIGHTERS were called in after reports of a bus fire in York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 5.49am this morning (May 35) to Acomb Road in York.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Acomb and York attended reports of a bus on fire.

"On arrival they found a single decker bus with overheated brakes.

"A hose reel jet and thermal image camera were used to cool and monitor the brakes."