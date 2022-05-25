A POPULAR park is celebrating the return of its centrepiece.
As The Press reported back in February, the high winds claimed a 'victim' in South Bank's Rowntree Park.
The statue of the Roman god Mercury which normally stands proudly on a plinth in the ornamental pool was "blown over in the wind," a council spokesperson confirmed, and needed repairs.
According to the Friends of Rowntree Park, he's now back where he belongs, at the heart of the park.
