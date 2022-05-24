A MAJOR York bus operator has withdrawn 21 of its buses after a fire in London.

The electric Metrodecker double decker buses were brought in in York in 2020.

A fire at the Potters Bar Bus Garage on Sunday (May 22), saw six buses engulfed in flames.

A fire service investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

A spokesperson for First York said: “We have been asked by the manufacturer to remove the buses from service as a precautionary measure while an investigation into the incident at the depot in Potters Bar is completed.”

There is no timetable for how long before the buses will be back in operation, and the First York spokesman said that in the meantime they have managed to replace them with buses from elsewhere in the business.

The bus operator said: “We’ve managed to replace the majority of our buses that were taken out of service temporarily yesterday and we were operating close to all services at peak times today (May 24).

“We’d like to thank our customers for their continued patience and be aware that some delays may occur.”