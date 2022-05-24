A YORK hotel has been given permission to serve alcohol despite opposition from residents and local councillors.

The Clifton Bridge Hotel, a 14-bedroom business in Water End, will be able to serve drinks to customers eating meals from noon until 11pm.

North Yorkshire Police did not object, but 11 objections were received, mostly from neighbours.

Clifton ward councillors Margaret Wells and Danny Myers also objected.

Cllr Myers told a meeting of the licensing committee on Monday: “Residents feel that there are risks to this small area of Clifton for increased crime and increased public nuisance.

“It is a residential area, I consider it a very sensitive area – there are many families and a lot of elderly residents.”

Sandra Branigan, representing one of the objectors, said there was “inevitably” going to be more noise and disruption for residents.

She added: “Local residents in this location do have an expectation of quiet enjoyment of their homes. This is not a city centre location or Bishy Road or another location in York where it might be argued that there is an expectation of a certain level of noise and disturbance.”

But Charles Holland, representing the hotel, said Ms Branigan was looking at the application through a “catastrophic lens”.

He added: “The fears that residents very often express to applications have been hyped up before you.

“It’s completely unreasonable to suggest that a small, 14-bedroom hotel that has the temerity to come along and ask you to offer something along the lines of what it used to offer n the past is somehow going to be the cause of a nightclub, circuit bar or music festival-style crime and disorder or public nuisance.”

The family-run hotel has been licensed in the past.

The owners originally applied for a fresh licence last year, but then withdrew its application at the last minute.

Under the new licence granted by councillors, a maximum of 43 people inside and 20 people outside can be served meals and drinks. There will be no bar service.

Hotel director Arthur Ferraioli, who lives in the building, said: “It’s purely a family orientated venture. I don’t want large groups of people – they will be stopped at the gate.

“I’ve been there for 17 years. There have never been any police incidents or charges brought – I’ve never had any problems at all.”