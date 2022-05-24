YORK maintained their perfect start to the Hunters ECB Yorkshire League North premier division season with an eight-wicket win over Beverley Town, writes Kevin Hutchinson.

Beverley started well, looking to be reasonably placed with an 82-2 score.

After the dismissal of South African overseas signing David Christie, Town began to lose control at Clifton Park.

The visitors lost their last seven wickets for just 49 runs to close on 129. The spin bowling pairing of Darcy O’Connor and Dave Brent shared eight wickets between them.

The points were secured on the third wicket after Yorkshire star Jonathan Tattersall finished on 46 not out and William Wade scored an unbeaten 40.

With five wins from five, York now have 50 points as they sit atop the table, six points ahead of second-placed Sheriff Hutton Bridge.

Elsewhere, Woodhouse Grange were bowled out for 67, which is the lowest score by a side thus far this season, and lost by eight wickets to Clifton Alliance.

Andrew Bilton was forced to retire early, which certainly did not help matters, but four wickets came from Samuel Grant and two each from David Friend and Scott Hopkinson.

Tom Young top scored with 20 of the final total as the visitors won by eight wickets within 20 overs.

Only two Woodhouse Grange players, the aforementioned Young and Richard Walton, scored 10 or more runs.

Elsewhere, Acomb fell to a 10-wicket loss at The Green against Driffield Town, who maintained their pressure on league-leading York.

Driffield started strongly when Joe Schofield and Matthew Dale combined for 60 in the opening partnership. The innings fell apart from there though with four wickets falling for just eight runs.

Mayank Mishra finished with 5-31, which was the third five-wicket haul in a month for the Indian. Nick Hardgrave also picked up four wickets.

In the 19th over, Owen Goldsworthy and Alec Drury, with 70 not out and 37 not out respectively, reached the target of 112 for victory.

Elsewhere in the league, Scarborough beat Castleford by nine wickets as Sheriff Hutton Bridge beat Harrogate by 29 runs.

Meanwhile, in the championship, York II fell to an away defeat at Malton and Old Malton, losing by five wickets.

The hosts kept pace with the leading Stamford Bridge with the win. William Spencer scored an unbeaten 64 as Charlie Allott went for 29 not out.

The total was therefore taken from 125-5 to a winning score of 207-5.

Elsewhere, Easingwold recorded a comfortable home win over Bridlington, beating them by 89 runs.

Kyle Waite put up 43 and saw it matched by Zak Wilson, as the duo put on 71 for the host’s fourth wicket.

Remarkably, the top four batters of Bridlington failed to register a single run to the total although Russell Robinson scored a half-century with 51.

Stamford Bridge managed to maintain and strengthen their lead at the top of the table, dominating Pickering away from home and winning by 219 runs.

The division leaders put up a staggering 373-5 as Alfie Cooper scored 166 from 126 balls, sharing partnerships of 142 with Dominic Rhodes and 137 with Ameya Joshi.

Luke Shepherd took four of the five wickets, as Shaun Smith scored 75 for the hosts.

Elsewhere, Welton beat Hull Zingari by 50 runs, Folkton and Flixton bested Cottingham by six wickets and Carlton Towers overcame Whitkirk by 22 runs.