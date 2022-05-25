CHILDREN at an under-threat primary school will be staging their own street party tomorrow to celebrate the Queen's jubilee.

Weather-permitting, youngsters at Naburn CofE Primary will be having a special Jubilee lunch - on trestle tables set out in true 'street party' style in the school playground.

Afterwards, they'll be inviting the people of Naburn - and anyone else who wants to come - to join them for a Jubilee afternoon tea party from 2-3pm, with tea and coffee served by the children themselves.

The school has been put under threat of closure because of falling pupil numbers.

But new headteacher Jonathan Green - with the full backing of the Naburn community - is determined to turn things around.

He said Thursday was the last day before half term because of a training day - so it had been chosen for the school's Jubilee celebration.

Children are being invited to come to school dressed in red, white and blue - and will be doing Jubilee-related arts and other activities in the morning, before their party.

Anne Clark, a Naburn parish councillor who is also vice-chair of the school's governors, said inviting locals for a tea party in the afternoon was a way of saying thank you for the community's support.

"I'm delighted that the school has invited the whole village for tea," she said.

"We know our community is very supportive of our special village school, and we're looking forward to seeing everybody!"