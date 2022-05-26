AS YORK prepares for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday next week, at The Press, we want to hear how you will celebrating.
Queen Elizabeth marks 70 years on the throne this year - and millions of people across the country will be hosting different parties and joining in to help Her Majesty celebrate reaching the staggering milestone.
There will be a Big Jubilee Lunch in New Earswick, a programme of events in Harrogate, a 'bring your own' picnic in Heworth, a celebration at Helmsley Castle and even the UK’s largest tractor festival in Ripon will be holding a Jubilee themed event.
But, at The Press, we want to give the celebrations in York over the extended bank holiday weekend the best coverage possible.
Whether you're hosting a big street party, a smaller garden party, or just dressing up for the occasion with a few friends or family members, we want to hear from you.
Get in touch with us with details of your planned celebration, or send us any pictures on the day and we will share them on our website - and they might even make an appearance in the paper.
To share how you will be enjoying the weekend, email us on: newsdesk@thepress.co.uk
