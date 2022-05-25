A POPULAR music venue in North Yorkshire is ready for a record-breaking summer with ticket sales set to smash the 100,000 mark for the first time ever.

More than 97,000 tickets have already been sold for the 17 shows at Scarborough Open Air Theatre this summer – breaking the North Bay venue’s sales record of 91,431 set in 2018 - on the 90th anniversary year of the first ever concert at the site.

BRIT Award winner Sam Fender launches the venue's 2022 summer season with a sell-out show on Friday May 27.

The Hypersonic Missiles singer will be followed on Sunday May 29 by RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World – leading into a packed summer which includes headline shows from the likes of Bryan Adams, Christina Aguilera, Lewis Capaldi, Westlife and George Ezra.

Peter Taylor, of venue promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “What a summer it’s going to be as we celebrate the 90th anniversary of this brilliant venue. We have 17 amazing shows – starting with Sam Fender’s sold-out gig on Friday.

“We pride ourselves on bringing music’s biggest stars to Scarborough and delivering a diverse programme that has something for everyone. This is reflected in the fact almost 100,000 music fans already have their tickets ahead of our first show of the year.

“These shows are really important, not only for music fans and the venue – which is a jewel in the Yorkshire coast’s crown – but for the local economy and the many thousands of people who work in visitor-related industries.

“It has been a tough few years for live music and the hospitality sector so to break the attendance record this year is something we are really proud of. It’s going to be an unforgettable summer at Scarborough OAT.”

This summer’s programme also includes headline shows from Tom Jones, Elbow, The Script, Tears For Fears, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Crowded House, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, Simply Red, a-ha and Jane McDonald’s special Platinum Jubilee Concert in honour of Her Majesty The Queen on Saturday June 4.

And it is not only an exciting summer ahead for music fans and headline artists, as it is estimated this summer’s Scarborough OAT shows will deliver an estimated £7 million-plus boost for the local economy.

Councillor Jim Grieve, Scarborough Borough Council cabinet member for quality of life, said: “We were already extremely proud of what we and Cuffe and Taylor have achieved at Scarborough OAT, so for 2022 to be another record-breaking year has surpassed our expectations, especially in light of the challenges of the last couple of years.

“We look forward to a brilliant season ahead and the important contribution Scarborough OAT will make to the area’s ongoing economic recovery.”