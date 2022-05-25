CITY of York Council has abandoned its attempts to revoke the licence for the operator of one of the city’s largest taxi firms.

The authority says that ‘upon legal advice,’ it has settled an appeal against its decision in 2020 to revoke York Cars’ operator’s licence.

A spokesperson said it had instead extended the licence, with additional conditions.

“The council will continue to monitor this operator, as it does with all operators it licences,” they added.

“Anyone wishing to report problems with a licensed operator / vehicle / driver in the city should contact us at public.protection@york.gov.uk.”

The Press reported in November 2020 that councillors had agreed to revoke the private hire operator’s licence held by Mohammed Iqbal, who traded as York Cars, saying he was not fit to hold the licence.

A York Cars spokesman said then that it would continue to trade as usual and appeal against the council’s decision in court.

The council’s licensing team said Mr Iqbal had recruited drivers licensed by Wolverhampton City Council to work in York, when they might not be considered ‘fit and proper’ under York’s licensing policy.

It said this was not against the law but his motivations for doing so made him unfit to hold a licence.

The council also claimed Mr Iqbal had been operating companies 690 Taxis and Street Cars in York without an operator’s licence.

Leo Charalambides, barrister for the council, told a licensing meeting: “We are not saying Mr Iqbal has done anything unlawful, but that he effectively circumvents your own licensing policy.”

He said Mr Iqbal used a Facebook post to complain about the council’s stance on Uber and state his intention to protest by licensing cars elsewhere, adding: “Your second largest operator is actively advertising that it’s going elsewhere, ignoring your local requirements in order to continue working in York.”

He said Mr Iqbal put his business needs above public safety.

But Gerald Gouriet QC, representing Mr Iqbal, told the meeting that the law allowed people licensed elsewhere to operate in York.He said: “It isn’t Mr Iqbal who enables those drivers to work in York, it is the law of the land.

“It’s widely recognised that there needs to be an amendment of that law. But until it is changed Mr Iqbal is perfectly entitled to take the best commercial advantage he can. He need not be ashamed of taking advantage of the law.”

Councillors said they were concerned about the impact on the drivers who worked for York Cars, who could lose their jobs, but that they were concerned with public safety and maintaining high standards of operators in York, and they voted unanimously to revoke Mr Iqbal’s licence.

A spokesperson for York Cars said then it was disappointed by the decision and would be appealing to the courts, but it would have no effect on the current running of the company which would continue to trade as usual.

*The Press offered Mr Iqbal opportunity to comment on the council's recent decision on Friday, Monday and yesterday, but he did not respond.