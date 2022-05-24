ANOTHER retailer plans a move into the Monks Cross shopping centre on the edge of York.
Cardfactory has submitted plans for advertising signage for one of the recently-erected pods at the centre on Monks Cross Drive, Huntington.
The proposed site is close to JD Sports.
It follows similar plans submitted to City of York Council for a Costa Coffee earlier this month to also take one of the pods at the site, which would replace its existing café at Monks Cross.
Claire’s also submitted plans to take one of the pods earlier this year.
They add to other retailers such as Gregg’s, Cooplands and Holland & Barrett.
Cardfactory already has outlets in York at High Ousegate near the Jorvik Viking Centre, Coney Street near York’s Chocolate Story attraction, plus Odsal House in Acomb.
Cardfactory did not respond to inquiries from The Press as to whether the new venue would affect its existing shops in any way and as to a possible timeframe for the new store opening.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here