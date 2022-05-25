A WOMAN wanting to move to York who said she faced abuse from her neighbours and problems with rats at her home has had a complaint against City of York Council upheld.

The woman said the council failed to consider all her circumstances when determining her application to join the housing register, in particular the impact on her mental health.

At the time of her complaint, she was a housing association tenant living outside of York but wanted to move to the city to be closer to her family.

The woman’s housing association processed her application in March 2021 and determined that she was eligible for a three bedroom property and was given the silver rehousing band based on her circumstances.

She complained and said no consideration had been given to the size of the property, the lack of facilities, the abuse by neighbours, rat issues and the detrimental effect this was having on her mental health.

The council assesses applications and places applicants in one of four bands according to their housing need.

North Yorkshire Home Choice, a lettings service for local authorities, reviewed the decision and said it was correct.

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman investigated the complaint and found that the council was unable to prove that its partner organisation had considered all the supporting evidence provided by the woman.

The decision was made by the woman’s housing association on behalf of the council and so the actions of the housing association are considered the actions of the council by the ombudsman.

The council said it was unable to explain fully to the woman the reasons why she was not considered to meet the criteria for gold banding.

The council has apologised, offered a further review and has awarded the woman gold banding, meaning she is now able to bid on City of York Council properties.