A MAN was left with serious facial injuries after an attack in a York street.

North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened last night (May 23) in Nunnery Lane just outside the city walls.

A police spokesman said: "The assualt happened shortly after 8pm when a 27-year-old man was in Nunnery Lane.

"The victim attended hospital to be treated for serious facial injuries.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to get in touch. Dial 101, press 1 and pass information to the force control room, quoting reference number 12220088563."