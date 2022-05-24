THE long Jubilee bank holiday weekend will sees the return of five popular outdoor markets.

Market organisers Little Bird will be setting up in Easingwold, Tadcaster, Knaresborough, Richmond and Harrogate.

They will be kicking off their events in Easingwold on the bank holiday Thursday (June 2), with a market in the town centre, they will then be holding triple markets on the Friday in Tadcaster, Richmond and Harrogate, Saturday in Knaresborough and Harrogate and finishing off with their last market in Harrogate on Sunday.

At each location there will be an array of stalls, street food vendors and live entertainment to keep the whole family entertained.

In Richmond on Friday the market will be held alongside the towns events, which include Murphy’s Fair and a Jubilee Walk that will finish in the Market Place, encouraging participants to then enjoy some retail therapy to celebrate.

Knaresborough are holding a three-day celebration which kicks off with the lighting of a beacon on top of the Castle on Thursday, alongside the artisan market the town will be hosting a garden party in Knaresborough House with entertainment and processions through the streets led by the town crier on the Saturday.

A special three-day market will take place in Valley Gardens, Harrogate in partnership with Destination Harrogate, as part of the town’s celebrations. Harrogate will see the Stray transformed into a Jubilee Square with large screen to broadcast the events from London, an array of events throughout the town and a four-day festival in Valley Gardens with entertainment, fairground rides, live music, and Little Birds 3-day artisan market in the Sun Colonnades.

Managing Director, Jackie Crozier said: “We are delighted to be taking part in so many Jubilee Celebrations across the area. It is a busy weekend for staff and traders, but I’m sure the atmosphere will be great in all the towns and the number of other events will encourage people to come out and support their communities and encourage visitors into the area”.

Little Bird Made are also holding a special Jubilee Raffle, with an amazing selection of prizes all donated by traders and supporters. Tickets for the raffle are available via the website and at the Jubilee markets, with all proceeds going to The British Heart Foundation. The winners will be drawn on Saturday, June 4 at the market in Harrogate.

Markets will take place on:

Thursday June 2, 9am – 2pm, Market Place, Easingwold

Friday June 3, 11am – 4pm, The Cobbles Market, Kirkgate, Tadcaster

Friday June 3, 10am – 3pm, Market Place, Richmond

Saturday June 4, 9am – 3pm, Market Place, Knaresborough

Friday, Saturday and Sunday June 3-5, 10am – 3pm, Valley Gardens, Harrogate

Visit: littlebirdmade.com or email: info@littlebirdmade.co.uk