LNER is urging passengers to plan ahead and book if they want to travel by train over the four-day Jubilee bank holiday from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5.

The York-based rail operator says its trains will be ‘very popular’, with people wanting to travel to celebrations taking place across the country to mark the Queen’s historic 70- year reign.

Claire Ansley, the company’s customer experience director, said: “We’re proud to play our part in this historic occasion making sure customers enjoy the best possible experience as they make their journeys along the East Coast route.

“We are expecting LNER services to be very popular, so we’re advising people to plan ahead, reserve their seats and leave plenty of time to reach the station and make their way to the platform.”

She said LNER would be ‘entering the Jubilee spirit’, with stations dressed in Platinum Jubilee bunting.

“Delicious cream tea boxes will be available as part of the onboard selection of snacks and refreshments at the Café Bar in Standard across the long weekend.

“Customers travelling in First Class will be able to enjoy a complimentary range of locally sourced food featured in a new summer menu and there will be a special Strawberries and Cream popcorn treat to mark the occasion.”

The rail operator has set up a dedicated website - www.lner.co.uk/our-destinations/queens-platinum-jubilee/ - offering tips and travel advice about places to visit for those looking to make the most of the jubilee celebrations.

The company is also sharing a special video on its social channels featuring the stories of an LNER driver, a British Transport Police officer and a Network Rail signaller who talk about their sense of pride in helping to keep the Queen on the move for 70 years.

The video can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=cDgQtgs2yHw

For people travelling to London or looking for inspiration around royal connections across the LNER route, there’s also a dedicated web page offering top tips and travel advice about places to visit: www.lner.co.uk/our-destinations/queens-platinum-jubilee/

The rail company says it is currently operating a 100 per cent timetable, with tickets available for booking as far ahead as September.

Customers can book direct and fee-free using LNER’s mobile app and website, where they can register for live journey updates, select their own seat, and earn rewards by signing up to the LNER Perks loyalty scheme, the company says.