YORK City Knights are "delighted" to be hosting their first ever Women's Day event - in partnership with a charity in the city.

The club have organised the Women’s Day on their next home matchday on Sunday June 5, in partnership with Kyra Women’s Project.

The club's next double-header will see the Knights Ladies kick off proceedings on the day against rivals Leeds Rhinos. The men will then take the field to face London Broncos to round off the afternoon of entertainment.

For the occasion, the Knights were keen to find a relevant charity partner and Kyra Women’s Project is an organisation they are "proud" to be partnering with.

On the partnership, Knights chairman Clint Goodchild said: “We’re delighted to be adding more to our matchday experiences for the rest of 2022 and beyond - and part of that is linking up with people in our community.

“Kyra Women’s Project are the perfect partner for our Women’s Day and I’m proud that, as a club, we are in a position to support them both through raising awareness and through donating a percentage of ticket sales to them and their good work.”

Kyra Women’s Project was founded in 2013 and supports women to overcome challenges and make positive changes to their lives. The charity began as a support centre run by women, for women, giving encouragement, companionship, information, training and most importantly, a sense of belonging to those who needed its services.

Now providing services to help women overcome a range of challenges including domestic abuse, mental ill health, involvement with justice system and many more, Kyra Women’s Project is an organisation doing "great things" in the York community.

"Everyone at the Knights is looking forward to helping to raise the profile of the charity, as well as helping financially," a spokesperson said.

Kyra Women’s Project will utilise the funds raised throughout Women’s Day to support and enhance the services they provide and the Knights will be donating a percentage of the funds raised through tickets sold by the charity back to them to support their work.

Kyra Women’s Project CEO, Rosemary Cook, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with York City Knights for this very special day. The women we help are all strong women making really positive changes in their lives after adversity and the link with the strong women of the Knights is so appropriate.

"We can’t wait to see the Ladies Team in action on Women’s Day.”

York City Knights recently welcomed the Kyra Women’s Project’s CEO and one of the women who has benefitted from their service, Heather Sandler, who both spoke at the club about the charity and how they help women in York and the wider region.