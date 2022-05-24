YORK council chiefs are busy supporting residents through the government's £150 Council tax rebate scheme, plus other central and local government schemes to help with the cost of living crisis.

After successfully processing more than 50,000 Council Tax rebate payments to residents who pay by Direct Debit, City of York Council has launched its new online application form for all other residents.

The rebates are being issued after the government announced in its Spring statement that households paying Council Tax in bands A to D would receive a one-off £150 Council Tax energy rebate to support families as food and energy prices rise.

Customers who pay their Council Tax by Direct Debit but have not received their rebate yet, are also asked to submit an online application to confirm their correct details.

The city council says this is is to ensure that names between Direct Debits, bank accounts or council tax accounts match and so payments can be made. These payments will be processed in the coming weeks and nobody eligible will be missed.

Support is also available for anyone unable to use or access the digital application form.

The council asks these people to use its dedicated council freephone number 0300 373 0727, where a member of staff can complete the form on your behalf.

In addition, the Explore Libraries across the city can provide access to the digital form through their publicly-accessible computers.

The council’s Local Area Coordinators can also help with making an application. Other voluntary sector organisations across the city, including the Trussel food bank, can help too.

A Discretionary Energy Payment Scheme will run in June for residents who are responsible for energy payments but were not eligible for the mandatory scheme. This will include those living in Council Tax bands E-H.

Central government has also extended its Household Support Fund Scheme from April to October to cover food and full, to give further support to qualifying low-income families.

Pauline Stuchfield, Director of Customer and Communities, has urged anyone struggling financially to contact the council about help through its Welfare Support Scheme – York Financial Assistance Scheme (YFAS).

The council also continues to help on rent through Discretionary Housing Payments (DHP).

Ms Stutchfield said: "In addition, CYC and its partners have a range of options to support people including budgeting and debt advice, York Fuel Voucher Scheme, York food voucher scheme a Housing Hardship Fund for council tenants, a system of small grants to support Financial Inclusion activities in addition to larger grants awarded in its annual Financial Inclusion grants scheme to voluntary and community sector organisations.

“Additionally, the Executive has approved a number of recommendations that better support children’s food provision during school holidays, benefitting the Free School Meals families.”

For details go to the council website and the Live Well York website.