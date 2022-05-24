ANOTHER JUBILEE BEACON will be lit in York.

A beacon will be lit in Upper Poppleton to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

It will be lit on June 2 at 9.45pm on the Village Green, Upper Poppleton.

During the ceremony there will be music, food and drinks on offer.

This includes a community sing along and bag pipes.

Organisers have also invited the audience to bring their own picnic and flags.

This beacon is one of over 2,000 being lit by charities, communities, and faith groups across the UK, as part of the official programme announced by Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee Weekend.

There will also be a beacon lit at York Racecourse as part of the celebrations.

Upper and Nether Poppleton Parish Councils have joined together to organise the event.

Stuart Robson, chairman of Upper Poppleton parish council said: “We are proud to be part of this momentous celebration.

“It is only appropriate that this unique milestone in history is marked with beacons and music.”

The event is open to all and free of charge.

It will run from 7.30-10.30pm.

During the event from 7-10pm Hodgson Lane, in Upper Poppleton, will be blocked to through traffic and the car park reserved for disabled persons.