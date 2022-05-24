A HOSPICE in North Yorkshire is thanking all of its "superstar" volunteers, old and new, this Volunteers Week.
With more than 400 volunteers across the organisation, Saint Catherine’s Hospice has a huge amount of support in many different areas, such as charity shops, reception, bereavement support, gardening and on-site maintenance. The board of trustees are also volunteers and give their time freely.
Debbie Hilton, staff and volunteer services manager, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to each and every one of our volunteers for the amazing contribution that they make to the charity. We simply could not do what we do without them. They are superstars and we salute them all."
If paid, the contribution that volunteers make towards the charity would come to well over £1 million a year.
Volunteers will receive a special thank you from Saint Catherine’s this week and many will be receiving long service certificates.
Pete Allen has been volunteering for six years with the hospice’s maintenance team. He said: “I get on with the team and all the staff here. It’s just a lovely place to work and I’d encourage anyone to volunteer here.”
To get involved with volunteering, visit the Saint Catherine's website.
