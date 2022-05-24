ORGANISERS of York's summer Pride event and the Wagon Plays are to receive a share of a £50,000 fund designed to support events in 2022.

Fifteen organisations in York will benefit from the extra support to help cover the costs of staging activities which were unable to go ahead in 2020 and, or 2021 due to the Covid crisis, as well as new events and festivals.

The new events and festivals grant scheme aims to help organisations hit by the pandemic who are now unable to cover the overall costs of activities themselves.

The £50k grant funding comes from the Government’s ARG fund, and is provided by City of York Council to Make It York.

Among the 15 events and festivals who have been awarded funding is York LGBT+ Pride whose summer Pride event on June 18 provides the main platform for a celebration of the diversity of the LGBT+ community through entertainment, inclusivity and fun.

Another recipient is the 2022 Wagon Plays, organised by York Mystery Plays, which will be staged in outdoor locations across the city from June 19 to 26 June.

York Mystery Plays are a unique part of York’s literary and cultural heritage and allow hundreds of local people to engage with their own history.

York Mediale 2022 Events have also won support. Funding will support a programme of events at York Art Gallery from June 24 to September 18, and in November.

These include the Body Vessel Clay exhibition and the Immersive Assembly, Mediale’s international artist development programme, in collaboration with the city of Viborg in Denmark, a fellow UNESCO Creative City of Media Arts.

Meanwhile, Operation Hummingbird, organised by Next Door But One CIC, will be staged in August with support from the fund.

This new play by Next Door But One explores loss, love, terminal illness and anticipatory grief.

Grant funding is also going to The Wilberforce Trust to support two community fixtures – the return of its annual Christmas Fayre in December and a new summer fayre in August.

The events will include old style village fayres, with sideshow stalls, fairground type games, craft stalls, food, silent auction and a raffle.

All events will receive support from Visit York membership, to ensure that their event is as far reaching as possible.

Helen Apsey, head of culture and wellbeing at Make It York, said: “We received a high number of applications, of a very high standard, for the Events and Festivals Grants Scheme, and we're delighted to be supporting 15 incredible initiatives with this funding.

"It's a really broad, vibrant and diverse mix of events and festivals, which support local communities and residents, the local economy, and the aims of the York Culture Strategy.

"It's been a really difficult few years for people, and these events will give residents the chance to re-engage with their city, to take part in new activities, and to celebrate and enjoy the diverse range of events and festivals happening in York this year, as well as attracting visitors to support the local economy.

"Many events and festivals have been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, couldn't take place as planned, or had to be cancelled altogether - and it's still impacting organisers' ability to fund the overall costs of events activity now.

"We're really grateful to City of York Council for making this grants funding available from its Additional Restrictions Grant Allocation, to help us support so many events and festivals in York. Crucially, this funding will also enable many of these initiatives to become more sustainable in future years."

The fund is to be delivered in consultation with the executive members for culture & communities and economy & strategic planning, supporting York’s economic recovery.

