THE final of a national Young Composers award was live-streamed to a nationwide audience on BBC Radio 3 last week - from right here in York.
The winners of the 15th National Centre for Early Music Young Composers Awards were announced at the NCEM last Thursday, following a day-long workshop with the eight young finalists, led by Christopher Fox, the Emeritus Professor of Music at Brunel University, and the Consone Quartet.
The awards were judged by NCEM director Delma Tomlin and BBC Radio 3 producer Les Pratt.
The winner in the 19 to 25 years category was Adam Possener, with his composition 52 degrees N 20 degrees E. Christopher Churcher, meanwhile, picked up the award in the 18-and-under category with a piece entitled Aborescent.
“Once again, we enjoyed an array of outstanding music at the NCEM and I’d like to congratulate all our composers for their outstanding work," Delma said. "It was an absolute joy to welcome them to our home at St Margaret’s Church for an incredible day of exploring the world of composition. The hugely talented Consone Quartet will be performing the two compositions at the prestigious Stour Music festival on 24 June and the pieces will be broadcast on BBC Radio 3’s Early Music Show later in the year.”
Radio 3 controller Alan Davey added: “Music will only exist as long as young people keep putting their minds and spirits to it and feel compelled to keep creating it. That’s why supporting young composers is one of Radio 3’s main missions.”
