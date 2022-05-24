DEDICATED volunteers in North Yorkshire are being recognised for the contribution they make to their community, as part of Volunteers Week.

North Yorkshire County Council offers a variety of volunteering opportunities, from helping in a local library to supporting young people in the Youth Justice Service.

To mark Volunteers Week, between June 1 and 7, residents are being encouraged to find out what opportunities are on offer in their local area.

County Council leader, Carl Les, said: “It’s important to reflect on the life changing role that volunteers play in supporting communities across North Yorkshire. Many of our services rely on the work of volunteers to function, so we know how vital it is to encourage more people to get involved.

“Our volunteers speak of improved health and wellbeing from building connections with new people and giving them a feeling of purpose."

A survey of volunteers conducted in 2021 by the county council found that 97 per cent are very satisfied or satisfied with the volunteer experience and 94 per cent are likely to volunteer in the long-term.

It found that 85 per cent feel a greater sense of belonging to their community and 72 per cent have an improved sense of personal health and wellbeing.