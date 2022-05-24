A NEW documentary will tell the story of a new Roman exhibition at the Yorkshire Museum in York.
History Hit's Tristan Hughes has special access to the Ryedale Hoard: A Roman Mystery exhibition at the Yorkshire Museum to investigate the artefacts and speak to the people responsible for its discovery.
Featuring the remarkable 1,800 year old bust of the Emperor Marcus Aurelius, the Ryedale Hoard has been described as Yorkshire’s "most significant" Roman find. Offering a rare insight into Romano British life in Yorkshire, these unique artefacts help shed light on a period shrouded in uncertainty, but do leave one mouth watering question unanswered, who was responsible for burying them?
Tristan Hughes said: "Rich in detail, varied in purpose and linked to an intriguing mystery, these objects might be small but they tell an amazing story in the history of Roman Yorkshire."
During the show, viewers learn how the burial of the functional Plumb Bob tool alongside other artefacts focused on religion and worship in particular makes the Hoard, "exceedingly rare and very very interesting" - and certainly well worth seeing by anyone able to pay it a visit.
Tristan Hughes is the host of History Hit's The Ancients podcast.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here