Tesco is recalling one of its breakfast products due to a “possible health risk”.

The supermarket’s Tesco Frozen All Butter Croissants may contain almonds which are not mentioned on the label.

Due to the packaging error, Tesco is recalling the six pack of croissants as they are a possible health risk to anyone with an almond or nut allergy.

The affected packets have a best before date of September 2022 and a batch code of LL 111.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is warning those with an allergy not to eat the product.

An FSA spokesman said: “Tesco is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

“This notice explains to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product.

“Our advice to consumers If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to almonds (nuts) do not eat it.

“Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

What is an allergy alert?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product which means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.