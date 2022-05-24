Households in England and Wales can apply for a new grant worth up to £6,000 from this week as part of government plans to move to greener technology.
The £6,000 home improvement grant has been introduced to help people replace old gas heating with newer technology.
Brits can apply for the four-figure grant through the boiler upgrade scheme after applications opened on Monday, May 23.
How you can reduce your energy bills
Who is eligible for the boiler upgrade scheme 2022?
Homeowners can get up to £6,000 to help cover the cost of a ground-source heat pump and £5,000 for an air source pump.
The grants are designed to help UK property owners cover the initial costs of low carbon heating technologies.
The scheme is open to domestic and small non-domestic properties in England and Wales and will run for three years until 2025.
Domestic and small non-domestic properties with an installation capacity up to 45kWth, which should cover most homes, or a current energy performance certificate (EPC), with no outstanding recommendations for loft or cavity wall insulation.
Grants will only be available for air source heat pumps and biomass boilers as well as ground source heat pumps.
