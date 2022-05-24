Planners have approved a new playground in a village near York, despite some opposition from residents.

Rufforth with Knapton Parish Council gained approval concerning the recreational field in Main Street, Knapton, next to the allotments.

The parish council said the 0.4ha site was set aside for recreation and the village lacked play facilities for children. A council survey of villagers found support for them, which would be funded by City of York Council and money from Barratt Developments.

A City of York Council report said the facilities were approved as part of a housing scheme in the village.

Whilst the parish council saw a ‘pressing local need’ for the playground, with seven residents telling the city council the village lacked a playground, with them having to travel to Rufforth or Acomb to use one.

However, nine residents told the city council there wasn’t the need- for a playground, it would attract anti-social behaviour and inconsiderate parking. They also had concerns over lighting.

But planning officials noted people could not park at the site and the village has little anti-social behaviour. The site was designed for a play area, which would be accessed by foot. No lighting was proposed.

Approving the scheme, they called it appropriate development in green belt , which would not harm the residential amenity of nearby homes.