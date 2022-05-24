A FESTIVAL in York has announced plans to light a special beacon to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next week.
The beacon at York Spring Fair & Food Festival will be one of thousands being lit in the UK and the Commonwealth - and forms part of the official programme announced by Buckingham Palace.
The beacon will be lit at 9.45pm in the Clocktower Enclosure at York Racecourse as part of the festival - and it will be one of over 2,022 lit by charities, communities, and faith groups all over the country.
Co-organiser of the event, Johnny Cooper, said: "We are proud to be part of this momentous celebration. It is only appropriate that this unique milestone in history is marked with beacons and music.
"We are honoured to be part of this special event for Her Majesty, The Queen’s 70th year as our Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth on her Platinum Jubilee."
Beacons will be lit in all 54 Commonwealth capitals and the principal beacon lighting will take place in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace on the evening of June 2. This will take the form of a lighting installation with The Queen’s Green Canopy ’Tree of Trees’ sculpture and projections.
