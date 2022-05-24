A CHARITY is set to host a silent auction during a race day in York, featuring paintings by stars including Dame Judi Dence, to raise vital funds for its work.

Macmillan Cancer Support and York Racecourse have launched a silent auction to raise vital funds to support Macmillan's work with people living with cancer. They hope to raise thousands as part of their over 50-year charitable partnership, during which over £10 million has been raised.

The charity’s silent auction is now live and will end at 4.30pm on Saturday June 11, to coincide with their annual Macmillan Charity Raceday at the city racecourse.

Macmillan’s silent auction includes over 40 generous and diverse donations by supporters including a framed watercolour painting by Dame Judi Dench, limited edition art prints by Jim Moir, also known as Vic Reeves, a private box to see Madness at York Racecourse, the opportunity to meet Alan Carr and a tour of the Hooting Owl gin distillery near Pocklington, plus many more.

Lisa Martin, Macmillan’s relationship fundraising area manager for Yorkshire, said: “Right now, there are 179,000 people currently living with cancer in Yorkshire, we want to be there for every person diagnosed with cancer that needs our support.

“Macmillan has an ambitious plan to invest in the cancer workforce across Yorkshire, providing vital care now and in the future. We’re so grateful to everyone that has donated something for our silent auction, and I would encourage people to take a look and help us raise vital funds, there really is something for everyone.”

The money raised from the silent auction will help to fund Macmillan’s continued investment in the cancer workforce across Yorkshire, providing vital care now, as well as building a cancer care system that is fit for the future.

This year is the 51st staging of the partnership between Macmillan and York Racecourse, which usually attracts 27,000 spectators and is the oldest running charity raceday in the UK.

Recent Macmillan analysis suggests that tens of thousands of people across the UK are missing a cancer diagnosis they would otherwise have received, because of the impact of the pandemic.

Macmillan’s silent auction is supporting the charity’s ambition to increase investment in the cancer care workforce, meaning every penny raised will go towards supporting Macmillan services and professionals here in Yorkshire and across the North.

The silent auction has been an integral part of Macmillan Charity Raceday for many years and has raised over £400,000 for people living with cancer.

To view Macmillan’s silent auction and bid on the prizes, visit the website at www.macmillanauction.com

To support Macmillan’s Charity Raceday simply by attending the event in June, book your tickets on the York Racecourse website.