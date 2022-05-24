A 'GLORIOUSLY bonkers' show, featuring an actor from York, is coming to a popular theatre in the city.
Freddie Hayes is a new potato on the comedy circuit with her debut one-potato show, called Potatohead. The show, an adaptation of Doctor Faustus and the Seven Deadly Sins, with puppets – comes to York Theatre Royal on June 10 at 7.45pm.
"Undoubtedly, audiences will have a mash-ing time with a character with a chip on her shoulder who comes from York," a spokesperson said.
Potatohead tells the story of a humble spud who dreams of becoming a stand-up comedian. But how does a couch potato grow to become a golden wonder? With elements of kitsch cabaret and old school entertainment, this original new writing blends comedy and traditional theatre.
In the summer, Potatohead will be appearing at the Edinburgh Fringe as the York Theatre Royal supported show with Pleasance Edinburgh National Partnerships.
Freddie studied puppetry at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama from 2015 to 2018. Since graduating with Puppetry BA she has been creating solo shows and performing around the UK comedy, festival and cabaret circuit.
Tickets are available on the theatre website or by calling the box office on 01904 623568.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here